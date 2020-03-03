KCLR Live: Tuesday 3 March 2020 (Part One)

Part One: 10am – 11am

Eimear Ní Bhraonáin presents KCLR Live.

Michael Conway Cardiologist at St Luke’s talks about coronavirus.

Brian O Farrell – CEO Chamber of Commerce Carlow on coronavirus and business.

Marian Flannery – organiser of Tradfest and St Patrick’s Day Parade on the upcoming events.

Kilkenny Champion Speller, Archie Farrell (12) tells us about his recent win.

Carlow woman – Fiona Sirr chats about her Roscommon Flood Cheoil.

Stephen Kenny from the Kilkenny branch of Hidden Hearing tells us about World Hearing Day.