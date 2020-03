On the show today we had lots, including Carlow born Entrepreneur and President of the Shanghai Ireland Association Brendan Brophy about life in China now.

We also had Gerry Farrell from Castleview Financial Services in Kilkenny.

Noel Sherry from the Good Shepherd Centre Kilkenny was on to counteract fake news about the centre.

All that and more.

PART ONE



PART TWO