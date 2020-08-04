KCLR Live: Tuesday 4 August (Full Show)

Listen back to Eimear and the KCLR Live team live from the OB on Patrick Street as she chats with local traders as part of the Shop Kilkenny campaign with the Local Enterprise Office.

Part One:

Maria Dunphy tells Eimear about her family’s legacy of photography in Kilkenny.

Rita Shanahan chats about her jewellery business.

Personal finance expert Gerry Farrell talks about back to school costs.

Michael Watchorn from The Club House Hotel talks about the rise of the staycation and the family get together.

Part Two:

Rebecca Reynolds explains why this week is a big one for Butler Gallery.

Sharon Quinn of Muse Coffee and Food is looking forward to the opening of the gallery, where she is based.

We hear from the Local Enterprise Office in Kilkenny about the successful campaign and the need to continue to shop local.

Sinead Gargan from the Kilkenny Design Centre chats about an important initiative and some special visitors.

Caroline Fogerty of CF Pharma discusses their local good news story.