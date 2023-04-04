KCLR Live: Tuesday, 4th April 2023

Today on KCLR Live:

Ciara Watson, Founder Of Autismsupports.ie discusses supports available to children and adults with Autism, and how to access them.

To coincide with World Autism Awareness Month, the National Learning Network training centre on Killeshin Road, Graiguecullen, Carlow is hosting an Open Day, tomorrow, Wednesday, from 11 am, focusing on autism support. Lucianne Bird, Director Of The National Learning Network has the details.

With food prices soaring, KCLR Live listeners are on supermarket price watch and we put your finance questions to Castle View Financial Service’s, Gerry Farrell.

Paul Thornton, Principal Of Tullow Community School discusses concerns over AI Software Chat GPT and what that may mean for future Leaving Cert exams.

Joe Butler, Older Persons Forum and John Candy, Fundraising For Hospital Transports For Elderly chat about the upcoming ‘Follow Me Up to Carlow’ concert in the Seven Oaks Hotel.

Carlow schools Exhibit at Croke Park for Prestigious Certified Irish An-gus Schools’ Competition. We hear from Eoin Prendergast, Micheal Drea, Nicky Ryan, and Mosie Murphy from Boris Vocational School about their project.

