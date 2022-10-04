KCLR Live: Tuesday 4th October, 2022

KCLR LIVE:

On this morning’s show,

Dr Catherine Lynch, specialist in Public Health Medicine with the HSE’s Public Health Department in the South East, on encouraging people to get their flu vaccine.

Cllr Fergal Browne and Cllr Brian O’Donoghue on the concerns that were raised regarding the short-term housing for Ukrainian refugees in Tougher’s, Carlow.

Cllr Maria Dollard tells us about the first-ever meeting of the Sustainable Uban Mobility Plan that took place on Friday.

Gerry Farrell of Castleview Financial Services answers your financial queries.

Tim Butler, Director of Services at Kilkenny County Council, on the recent power outages and water issues in White Castles, Knocktopher.

Lynne McCormack, General Manager of FRS Recruitment, on how to plan and behave at an office Christmas party.

Cllr Denis Hynes on St Luke’s situation and an update on school bus transport.

Cllr Joe Lyons chats to us about the new ATM in Callan.

Cllr Andrew McGuinness chats with us about World Animal Day and raises awareness of how to improve the welfare of animals.