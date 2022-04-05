KCLR LIVE: Tuesday 5 April, 2022

On Tuesday’s KCLR Live with Eimear Ní Bhraonáin:

The cost of living is on our minds as KCLR’s Edwina Grace took to the streets to ask you how you are managing.

Eimear asks TDs Jennifer Murnane O’Connor and John McGuinness if it is time for a supplementary budget.

The rollout of Government electricity payments and the end of the PUP. Ultan Connolly, South Leinster Citizens Information Service tells us what we can expect.

Gerry Farrell of Castleview Financial Services talks about a mini-budget, tax credits and returning to work part-time.

Emmerdale actor Liam Fox joins us in-studio to talk about a film inspired by his family history in rural 1950s Ireland, “Irish Eyes”.

Colm O’Hargain joins us to talk about the Foras na Gaeilge welcomes organisations wishing to apply to the Projects Fund. Grants between €1000-and €12,000 are available for projects that will benefit the Irish language sector.

Oliver Callan, Irish vocal and performance satirist and impressionist has us in stitches. You can catch his show in Visual Carlow this Saturday 9th April and in Watergate Kilkenny Friday 22nd April.

Ferrero has recalled batches of Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs due to the presence of salmonella. Dr Wayne Adnerson, Director of Food Science and Standards with the Food Safety Authority of Ireland tells us what to watch out for.

