KCLR Live: Tuesday 8 August 2020 (Full Show)

Part One:

Domhnall Doyle reports live from Operation Impact in Johnston.

Sean Kelly MEP discusses the appointment of Mairead McGuinness to the role of EU Commissioner.

Danny O’Brien comedian talks about the ‘Stand Up For Your Prostate this Blue September’ campaign.

Personal Finance expert Gerry Farrell discusses Brexit, recession, college costs and also money scams.

We check in with Liam Comerford from The Valley Inn as pubs are told they might be allowed to open.

Part Two:

Senan Molony, political correspondent with Irish Independent talks pubs, Brexit and Mairead McGuinness.

KCLR reporter Shauna McHugh asks Kilkenny men their thoughts on men’s health checks.

Michael McCarthy talks about a survey which shows Carlow people are happy with their council.

Eddie Kelly of Steppes Bar in Callan is in Dublin for the publican protest this morning.

Sergeant Gary Gordan reports back from Operation Impact.