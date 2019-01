Part One : 10 am – 11 am

Eimear Ní Bhraonáin presents KCLR Live. We had local carlow business on with us this morning having no serivce from Eir since 14th December, Jimmy Gahan joined us from Ballyandrew, where the skeleton remains were found on Monday 7th January. A fast-moving show with live callers, in-studio guests, your calls, comments and texts. Tune in and don’t miss out!