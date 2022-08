KCLR LIVE:

Paul Behan, General Manager of the Newpark Hotel, and two of the hotel’s “Rising Stars”, Ross Houlihan and Caitriona Murtagh, join Matt in the studio.

They tell us about their videos that went viral online throughout the pandemic. The amazing experiences the staff have and the training and development at the hotel.

They are holding a recruitment open day on Friday the 2nd of September from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

We have a birthday surprise for Matt O’Keeffe too!