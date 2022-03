Plans for reform of the Senior Cycle were announced by The Minister for Education Norma Foley on Tuesday.

Changes to the Leaving Cert exams from 2024 will include continuous assessment and a maximum of 60% of the final grade will come from a written exam.

Sharing their response to reform announcements this morning are Eoin Houlihan, Career Guidance Expert, The Carlow Academy and Shane Hallahan, Principal Presentation Secondary School, Kilkenny.

