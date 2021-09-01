KCLR LIVE: Wednesday 1 September, 2021

On today’s show:

Deputy John Paul Phelan spoke to KCLR Live to discuss State Street Corporation’s announcement that Kilkenny has been selected for its new cybersecurity and technology unit.

Christine Tobin, Solas Media Solutions on what it was like sending her son Jack off for his first day at school.

Ger Malone, SIPTU Organiser tells us about the 27 Kilkenny County Council members in the Water Services division will down tools September 2nd and 3rd in a dispute about retrospective pay for the out of hours service provided by the Water Services members.

Oliver O’Connor joins us to discuss the Irish Blind & Visually Impaired Golf training courses.

There is a fundraising day taking place on the 4th of September in Hollywood Lakes, Dublin. You can find out more at: www.irishblindgolf.eu

Sgt Peter McConnon joins us for Community Assist where he’s asking for your assistance with criminal incidents that have taken place in Carlow and Kilkenny in recent days.

Celtic Brothers Des Willoughby joins us to talk about the upcoming Big Top Concert Series at Rathwood and the impact of Covid on musicians in the industry.

Derek Cummins tells us about his incredible three-wheeler Del Boy car that’s been taking grooms to weddings.

Musician Áine Duffy tells us about how she built her home on a tiny budget @aineduffymusic

