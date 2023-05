KCLR LIVE:

On today’s show, Clash of the Cash! We ask Taggy Fogarty about how some GAA games are on the app to generate revenue. We meet the Steiner School in Kilkenny and ask them about their alternative approach to education. Kathleen Chada’s book launch brings out huge crowds as there is so much support for the mother, who is an advocate for many families around Ireland impacted by homicide. The new lazy river cafe to open at Duckett’s Grove & much more