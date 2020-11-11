KCLR Live: Wednesday 11th November, 2020

We might have the gift of the gab but begorra, bejaysus the Hollywood accents leave a lot to be desired.

Party leaders are to meet today to discuss the on going controversy surrounding Mr. Justice Seamus Woulfe – Law Lecturer at Waterford Institute of Technology, Dr. Jennifer Kavanagh explains the constitutional issues at hand.

Tom Halpin, Head of Communications with Sustainable Energy Authority Ireland tells us how saving energy in our homes can help both our pockets and the environment.

Garda Andy Neill appeals for Community Assistance and tells us about Ted’s brush with the corona virus.

Seán O’Brien chats about his life and new autobiography “Fuel” and we’ve a little Irish Mammy surprise from his mother Kaye.

Following yesterday’s discussion with Kathleen Funchion on speech and language services across Carlow & Kilkenny, we catch up with Ethel Murphy on her daughter Isabelle’s progress.

Dr. Tadhg Crowley of Ayrfield Medical Practice discusses a new Covid19 vaccine.