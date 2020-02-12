KCLR Live: Wednesday 12 February 2020 (Part Two)

Part Two: 11am-12pm

Eimear Ní Bhraonáin presents KCLR Live.

Cllr Joe Malone talks to Eimear about post election politics.

Sean Egan, Head of Healthcare at HIQA talks about the latest report into the maternity unit St Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny.

Lucy Glendinning chats with Eimear about Penny Shaw Sylvester’s reaction to her husband’s Oscar speech.

Community Based Drugs Worker with Carlow Regional Youth Service Angela Keogh talks about vaping.