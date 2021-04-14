KCLR LIVE: Wednesday 14 April, 2021

On Wednesday’s KCLR Live with Eimear Ní Bhraonáin:

With a pause on Astrazeneca and a delay in the European roll-out of Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine, John Cuddihy, retired GP, Chair of the liason group between St. Luke’s Hospital and all of the GP’s across Carlow and Kilkenny has advice on how to navigate these developments and answers listener questions.

Dennis Hynes, Local Cllr on animal welfare concerns in Goresbridge and an update on St. Luke’s.

Garda Joe Reville has our Community Assist update on crime across Carlow and Kilkenny.

Author & Motivational Speaker Enda O’Doherty has your weekly dose of Inspiration Motivation.

Honoria Gilchrist, Carlow Women’s Aid with advice about domestic violence and how to move forward.

Caroline Dargan, Carlow Town Community First Responders and Fr. John Dunphy on First Responders and how to get involved.

Eoin Larkin, former 8 time All Ireland winner chats about joining the Wicklow Senior Hurlers in a coaching and advisory role.

