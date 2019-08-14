KCLR Live: Wednesday 14th August 2019 (Part Two)

Part Two: 11am-12pm

Eimear Ní Bhraonáin presents KCLR Live. A fast moving show with live callers, in-studio guests your calls, comments & texts. Some of our topics today include:

Gardaí speak to Eimear on the issue of rental scams; many students looking for accommodation have been victims of these particular scams. Gardaí discuss what to look out for when looking for a property to rent to make sure the landlord is lawful.

Karen Kelly joins Eimear in studio to discuss an upcoming solo skydive in aid of a school in India.The school was set up by local woman Elaine Jones to help children receive an education. Karen is taking part in the skydive to raise funds for these children get pay for college.

Chairpersons of the Tullow Agricultural Show Richard Codd & Rose Bolger discuss the upcoming event & all the various stalls which will be at the show. The annual occasion is taking place this Sunday in Tullow.

And finally, Jack McDonald from Log Cabins For Less fills us in on the exciting prize for our new competition ‘Cabin Fever’. Details of the competition will be released tomorrow.

