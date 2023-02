KCLR LIVE:

On today’s show, the proposed scaling up of a meat plant in Ferrybank causes huge concerns among residents there over stench and its impact on young children. A call for Thomastown to embrace theatre. Plans for Barrow Blueway – could it be back on track? Crime in Carlow and Kilkenny including a burglary on Green Road, Carlow. Japanese Knotweed – what it is, and why it is posing a danger locally? All this and much more.