KCLR Live: Wednesday, 15th June 2022

Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick on the issue of older people, loneliness, and isolation.

I AM A SURVIVOR: Jenny Robotham is overwhelmed by the support that the Walk With Jenny Campaign is receiving.

Garda Annette Phelan tells us about the recent incidents that happened in Carlow and Kilkenny. She gives us some safety tips on posting on social media while away on holidays.

Molly Aylesbury from Carlow County Environmental Network chats about the Environmental Film Festival “The Race is On”.

It’s National Water Safety Awareness Week. Grace Kelly, Lifeguard at Graiguecullen Swimming Pool, Breda Collins, Committee Member at Water Safety Ireland Kilkenny, and Mary Foster of Bagenalstown Swimming Club join us on this.

Our Senior Reporter Edwina Grace was out and about on the streets of Carlow to find out from the locals how safe they feel living in Carlow.

Joan Larkin updates us on the heatwave that is happening in Spain.

Singer and former X Factor competitor Mary Byrne is coming to the Rathwood Big Top with Red Hurley and Des Willoughby on Sunday, 19th June.