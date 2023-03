KCLR LIVE:

On today’s show, Rachael Blackmore celebrates a sweet victory on Honeysuckle. Ardattin man Paddy Cahill, who is an ICU nurse in St Luke’s, features in ‘Paddy Irishman’ – a cultural photography exhibition in New York. We give you advice on World Consumer Rights Day. Gardaí tell us how surveyors were assaulted at Carrig Brook in Carlow. Parents demonstrate against a mast in Piltown & much more