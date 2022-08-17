KCLR LIVE: Wednesday, 17th August 2022

KCLR LIVE:

On today’s show,

Seamus Quigley, who is highly involved with Thomastown Community Centre, discusses the mindless vandalism in Thomastown where CCTV now has to be installed.

Cllr Fergal Browne bears good news that the Brownshill Dolmen will be showcased in Heritage Week for the first time in the Dolmen county.

Martin O’Brien of the Mullichain Cafe on the issue of stolen lifejackets, and its impact on people’s safety. He also talks about the ‘Latte Levy’, an extra 20c charge on takeaway coffee cups.

Community Assist: Garda Lisa Mullins brings us the local crimes in recent days.

Paul Curtis chats about the fascinating Kilkenny connections to Ardcandrisk House Estate in Co Wexford.

National Heritage Week: Sarah Myers, Tour Guide with St. Canice’s Cathedral, tells us about the history of the Cathedral, what people can expect from the tour and much more. John Shorthall, Carlow County Librarian, chats about the various events during Heritage Week.

We discuss lifelong learning with Dr. Joseph Collins from the South East Technological University.

Pamela Hayden, GAA referee, speaks up about the challenges that periods pose for young girls and women in sport, and how we can help boost their confidence.