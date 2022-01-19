KCLR LIVE: Wednesday 19 January, 2022

On Wednesday’s KCLR LIVE:

Catriona Corr, Sports Development Officer at Kilkenny Recreation and Sports Partnership addresses concerns about public lighting and how to stay safe while walking in the dark. We also find out how you can get a free reflective jacket from the RSA.

Brendan Hennessy a daily commuter highlights the lack of lighting at EXIT 5 off the M9 motorway.

Mary McGree, Freshford Playground Committee joins us to share the good news that Freshford will have a new playground in the centre of the village.

Cllr. Denis Hynes joins us with an update on the playground in Gowran, the fundraising for which has been ongoing and funding applied for under the Towns and Villages Renewal Scheme.

Garda Andy Neill joins Eimear for Community Assist, to ask the public for information on recent criminal incidents across Carlow and Kilkenny.

Dr Mary O’Kane, Lecturer in Education and Psychology and author of Perfectly Imperfect Parenting joins us to talk about the backlash from some parents over the minute silence for Ashling Murphy. Also discussed are anxiety for children and Leaving Cert students.

Michael Conway, Cardiologist at St. Luke’s Hospital. The hospital reported one of the country’s highest number of patients with Covid-19 being admitted yesterday.

Marty Pawlak talks about the protests taking place across the country and outside Dail Today against the return of a traditional Leaving Cert exam.

Eamonn McCann, a lifelong campaigner talks about the significance of Bloody Sunday, 50 Years On.