KCLR Live:

Lá Fhéile Bríde – we find out about the three Brigids – Brigid the Celtic goddess, Brigid the selfless Christian saint and Brigid the moral woman. We went live to London to find out why so many Irish want to come home. Gardai appeal for information on an assault at the railway station in Carlow. We also talk about Bay Watch – a campaign to have tougher sanctions on illegal parking in disabled bays. Those and lots more, including your texts, mentions and comments.