KCLR LIVE: Wednesday, 1st June 2022

KCLR LIVE:

On today’s show, Gearoid Keegan, Deputy Editor at Tullamore Tribune on a tragic swimming pool accident that claimed the life of a six-year-old boy.

Pat Crotty, owner of Paris Texas on their success at last night’s Yes Chef Ireland Awards.

La Boheme in Carlow also had a win at last night’s awards. Owner Peter McCormack tells us all about it.

We continue our ‘I’m a Survivor’ campaign as Thomas Butler, a testicular cancer survivor shares his story.

Sergeant Peter McConnon with our Garda Community Assist.

Principal of Ardough National School Sinead Moore explains her pride as they are one of the smallest schools in the country and scored a great victory at the Cumann na mBunscol hurling finals.

Paul Cummins of Kilkenny Storm Ice talks about how providing sports facilities for young people in Kilkenny city can keep them engaged and out of trouble.

Edwina Grace from our KCLR news team is live from Waterford where the National Transport Authority are hosting an in person media briefing to unveil a new draft transport strategy for the Waterford Metropolitan Area.

Anne Marie Hallinan of Kilkenny Civic Trust on Sounds of Summer in Butler House Garden.

Singer Derek Ryan talks all things Country Fest at Rathwood. It kicks off on Saturday 11th June at 6pm.

Barry Holland, Communications Manager with Cork Airport gives us an update on their airport and how things are at a regional airport.