KCLR LIVE: Wednesday 22 December, 2021

Dr Carmel Mullaney, Director of the Public Health Dept., HSE/South East joins us to discuss the exceptionally high uptake of booster doses in Carlow and Kilkenny and to encourage all those eligible to do as soon as possible.

Caitriona Carpenter, Mimosa Bar De Tapas highlights the challenges faced by the hospitality industry. The latest restrictions left businesses only hours to make changes to rotas, bookings and suppliers.

Caitriona says that businesses and their staff are angry and disillusioned by the lack of support from the government in navigating new restrictions.

Mayor Of Kilkenny, Andrew McGuinness tells us about the Tholsel Takeover, which kicked off at 11am. Local musicians will be busking throughout the streets of Kilkenny and playing for Christmas shoppers, all while raising funds for local charities

Cllr. Fidelis Doherty joins us on the line to talk about Margaret ‘Peggy’ Walsh. The Kilkenny woman who captured colour footage of JFK in Ireland has passed away. The footage of US President John F. Kennedy’s historic visit to Ireland in 1963 was unearthed by her family earlier this year.

Fr. John Dunphy, St. Clare’s Hospitality Kitchen in Graiguecullen which will operate from 12.30-2.30 giving free meals to those in need.

Marian Flannery joins Brian in-studio to about the success of Yulefest so far this year and the events we can still look forward to.

Nicola Doyle tells us about the Bosca na Nollaig campaign, inspired by her daughter to create Christmas boxes for children in need in Carlow. Building on the success of previous years, this year’s boxes are going to SVP and St. Clare’s Hospitality Kitchen in Graiguecullen.

