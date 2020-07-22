KCLR Live: Wednesday 22 July 2020 (Full show)

Part One:

Brendan Foley tells Eimear about the struggle to get a refund for his daughter’s overseas school trip.

Dr Tadgh Crowley talks about the Green list, travel and also Covid safety in the workplace.

Denis Rackard Cody chats about a special trip to Wexford.

Community Assist with Sergeant Peter McConnon.

Part Two:

Kathleen Funchion discusses her bill on childcare.

Ken Lannery from Sepcon in Castlecomer chats about septic tank safety following an EPA report into Kilkenny tanks found many were failing inspections.

Kilkenny taxi driver Derek Devoy says it’s not easy to get back on the road.