KCLR Live: Wednesday, 22nd June 2022

Deputy John Paul Phelan and Jim Mulhall, Chair of the IFA, chats about the official turning of the sod at the Glanbia-partnered project in Belview. Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue answers Our very own Matt O’Keeffe joined us live from the Belview site.

Dr Jennifer Kavanagh, Constitutional & Electoral Law Expert with South East Technological University, discusses the maternity leave granted for Minister for Justice Helen McEntee as she expects second child.

Community Assist: Sergeant Gary Gordon on the local incidents that happened recently.

Remembering Pamela Reid: Her sister Tanya Hutton and Family Support Programme Coordinator with CRY Elaine Whelan joined us in studio. They tell us about the Memorial Match happening on Saturday at the Palatine GAA Pitch.

I AM A SURVIVOR: Trina Cleary, a breast cancer survivor, talks about her journey to recovery and body positivity.