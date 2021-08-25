KCLR LIVE: Wednesday 25 August, 2021

On today’s show:

Cllr. Eugene McGuinness pays tribute to his friend, one of Kilkenny’s greatest ever hurlers Liam “Chunky” O’Brien who died on Monday night.

New Draft Bye-Laws for the Management of all burial grounds under the control or in the ownership of Carlow County Council have been published recently. Rory Healy of Healy’s Funeral Directors looks at the changes and Mike Dermody highlights issues with maintenance and access to graveyards.

Davey Cashin, The Kilkenny’s and KCLR Presenter joins Eimear in-studio to talk about his return to live music, his feelings about calls for Electric Picnic to go ahead and making the most of lockdown.

Sgt Peter Mcconnon joins us to ask for your help with recent criminal incidents in Carlow and Kilkenny in our weekly Community Assist segment.

Audrey Casey, Sex and Relationship Coach at Sex Therapy Solutions is discussing the pros and cons of scheduling sex in a relationship and what that might do for a relationship and answers listener queries.

Haikal Mansor, a member of the Rohingya Community in Carlow tells us about the event taking place at Carlow College today to mark Rohingya Genocide Remembrance Day where a flag will be raised in memory of the 2017 atrocity where the Rohingya people of Myanmar were subjected to violence, killings, arson, ethnic cleansing, rape and gender-based violence by the countries military.

June Doran, June Doran Property, Carlow joins us to talk about the highly competitive property market. With properties selling quickly in Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois and Kildare we’re reminded it’s a great time for anyone thinking to sell a property at the minute.

