KCLR LIVE: Wednesday 25 May, 2022

On today’s show:

CEO of Kilkenny County Council Colette Byrne reflects on her career highlights on KCLR Live ahead of her retirement next week.

Daniel Ryan, Local Garda Association Representative attending this year’s GRA conference in Westport says Gardaí are “becoming disillusioned” and leaving the force. He also highlights how the lack of training is hindering their ability to do their job with some Gardaí unable to activate blues lights and sirens.

Garda Noelle Curran joins us for this week’s Garda Community Assist.

We hear from Pat Lee who with his wife, sourced and bought a bus and a people carrier to Poland. Pat and Noel Doyle drove from Baltinglass to Krakow and the vehicles packed with supplies were put to use transporting people to safety. They now need €12,000 to buy a bus and pay for transportation and medical supplies.

To raise funds, a tractor run and a junior tractor in Baltinglass on Sunday, 29th May at 2.30 pm. Registration is in Germaine’s Hotel from 1 pm and all are welcome to attend. He also set up an iDonate page where you can donate – Mission Ukraine.

Comedian Anne Gildea tells us about her upcoming show ‘How to get the Menopause and enjoy it’ and why she wanted to bring comedy to the menopause conversation. You can catch her at Cleere’s Bar, Kilkenny on Friday 24th June.

Cllr Will Paton tells us about the major blow to the 5th Carlow Tullow Scout Group. The Scouts have been asked to vacate the Tullow Courthouse where they have been based for a number of years.

Mary Foster tells us about the Bagenalstown Swimming Pool and the upgrades swimmers can take advantage of.

Continuing our “I Am A Survivor: Cancer Awareness Campaign” we speak to Denise O’Connell, owner of MySkin.ie. Denise creates natural skincare products, made especially for women going through chemotherapy.

You can contact the show today by emailing [email protected] or leaving a voicemail on the hotline – 056 7796241.