KCLR Live: Wednesday 26 August 2020 (Full Show)

Part One:

Olivia McNally tells Eimear about her daughter’s return to St Leo’s in Carlow.

KCLR’s Shauna McHugh has been out talking to shoppers in Kilkenny about the Phil Hogan saga. We hear what they have to say.

Public Health Specialist HSE Dr Carmel Mullaney gives us some Covid-19 health updates.

Brussels- based journalist Kevin Purcell tells about the upcoming European Commission press conference.

Community Assist with Garda Joe Reville.

Stephen Murphy is still cycling the Wild Atlantic Way for Teach Tom. We catch up with him in Derry.

Part Two:

Monica O’Connor and her son Oran tell Eimear about the Home Education Network.

Principal St Leo’s College Carlow Niamh Broderick talks about their first day back.

Joe McKeown, Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) discusses the return to school.

Naomi O’Leary, Europe Correspondent with Irish Times gives us an update on the Phil Hogan saga from Brussels.