KCLR LIVE: Wednesday 26 January, 2022

On today’s show:

Deputy Matt Shanahan, Independent TD responds to the news that The Department of Transport has amended the tender requirements that will now ensure the retention of the base in Waterford and the Rescue 117 service into the future.

Cllr. Pat Dunphy on the requirement for a major upgrade of the lethal N24/N25 and to discuss the discovery that funding previously believed to be allocated to the project is no longer available.

Dr Shane Timmons, Research Officer, Behavioural Research Unit with ESRI talks about the fascinating research that has shown that 10 minutes of learning about basic climate change science increases support for change and willingness to alter behaviour.

Garda Andy Neil joins us for the weekly Community Assist slot to highlight a spate of recent burglaries, thefts and two incidents of suspected arson.

A court has heard on Tuesday the details of the Carlow man who roamed through the Donegal town of Glenties shooting at gardaí, civilians and buildings with a high-powered rifle. Stephen Maguire, Editor of the Donegal Daily describes the evidence heard in Letterkenny Circuit Court on Tuesday.

Jen Hogan, Mum of 7, Journalist & Columnist with The Irish Times, author of “The Real Mum’s Guide to (Surviving) Parenthood on how the lifting of restrictions and new freedom does not apply to school children.

Comedian Reginald D. Hunter chats to KCLR Live ahead of his Bombe Shuffleur Tour starting in Dolan’s Dublin, Saturday 30th Jan, Sun 6th Feb Kilkenny, Set Theatre Box Office: SET Theatre, John St. Kilkenny | 056 772 1728 | www.set.ie

Lee Chadwick, teacher of little Emily, who has Lymphoblastic Leukemia, embarking on a local three peak challenge this weekend to raise funds for her medical expenses. You can find out more or donate: HERE

