KCLR LIVE: Wednesday 27 April, 2022

We hear the latest from Rathvilly where a water main burst in dramatic fashion and forced the closure of a bridge on a busy route, leaving many homes without water.

A stellar lineup for Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre this summer as Gavin James tickets have gone on sale this morning.

Sandra Nolan reveals a personal story as to why she’s returned from Turkey to launch her women’s fashion empire, Pretty Mess.

Gardaí live in-studio for our weekly “Community Assist” slot tell us about burglaries and thefts in Tullow, Borris and Gowran.

Declan Rice, iRoute Transport about the upcoming Integrated Rural & Urban Transport Evolution (Route) Conference taking place on 5th May at the Newpark Hotel Kilkenny. Organised by Kilkenny LEADER Partnership in association with Kilkenny County Council and Ring-A-Link. The aim is to put rural transport in the spotlight. Tickets: Eventbrite.ie

Sinead Phelan, Manager at John’s Green and Angus Laverty, Public Affairs Manager At An Post tell us about doing business through An Post and invite local businesses to drop in for their breakfast morning.

