KCLR LIVE: Wednesday, 27th July 2022

KCLR LIVE:

On today’s show…

A Garda who coercively controlled and subjected his terminally ill ex-girlfriend to years of abuse has been jailed for three years and three months. Courts Correspondent Frank Graney gives details of the disturbing case.

Stephen Moffatt, National Policy Manager at Barnardos on their Back to School Survey 2022.

Ethel Murphy Corr joined us last week with her son Jack Corr, the Kilkenny Rubik’s Cube King, on how he got on in the competition.

Garda Andy Neil is with us for this week’s Community Assist.

John Whelan of Vanhalla Camping gives us top tips to be a happy camper.

James Lakes has recently bought a camper van and is a new camper van enthusiast! He tells us how he is getting on with it.

Paddy Corcoran has an urgent appeal for a milk strainer as he continues to milk his cows the old-fashioned way.

Nathan Carter joins Eimear ahead of his show at Rathwood. He tells us what we can expect from the fun-filled show.

Edwina Grace has been chatting camogie with some kids.