KCLR Live: Wednesday 29 July 2020 (Full Show)

Part One:

Local SIPTU Health Division’s Denis Hynes is calling for compensation for healthcare workers.

TDs Malcolm Noonan, John McGuinness, Jennifer Murnane O’Connor and Kathleen Funchion tackle the issues of pay cuts and rises, and the Pandemic Unemployment Payments being cut from people going through airports.

Garda Niamh Doran appeals for witnesses to an alleged assault outside a Carlow fast food restaurant.



Part Two:

Bishop Dermot Farrell chats about reappointing priests to new parishes.

Robert O’Neill’s dog is stranded in the US. He tells Eimear the plan to rescue her.

Matchmaker Mairéad Loughman has some top tips for those looking for love in post-lockdown Ireland.

Dermot Mulligan of Carlow County Museum discusses the anniversary of an important Carlow scientist.