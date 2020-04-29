KCLR Live: Wednesday 29th April 2020 (Full Show)

Part One:

Eimear talks to GAA season ticket holder Cathy Power, as well as Dermott Jewell from the Consumer Association of Ireland about the GAA’s refund controversy.

Dr Tadhg Crowley answers your Covid-19 questions.

Garda Darren Leahy updates Eimear with Community Assist.

Part Two:

Hairdresser Denise Walsh gives us the low-down on lock-down hair.

HSE boss Kate Killeen White talks about what the HSE is doing on ground to battle Covid-19.

Michael Fortune talks about May and its folklore.

Rackard Cody tells Eimear about the importance of our cocooning community.