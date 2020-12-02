KCLR Live: Wednesday 2nd December, 2020

On this morning’s KCLR Live with Eimear Ní Bhraonáin:

Covid figures are increasing across Carlow and Kilkenny – we address this with Anthony Staines, Professor of Health Systems at DCU, Dr. Micheal Conway, Cardiologist, St Luke’s General Hospital and Dr. Tadhg Crowley of Ayrfield Medical Practice.

We hear from the Chair of Kilkenny’s Joint Policing Committee, Councillor Pat Fitzpatrick about increases in drug driving, domestic abuse and crime and Garda Caroline O’Malley joins us for Community Assist.

Local dance schools are among those joining a planned protest outside Leinster House tomorrow. The preforming arts sector are gathering outside the Dail to highlight the continued closure of their businesses. Ciara McDonald of CMD Dance, Callan will be among them and tells us more.

The Faculty of Lifelong Learning at IT Carlow have won the Public Sector Higher Education Support Award. Head of the Faculty, Dr. Joseph Collins shares his delight.

CEO of Nursing Homes Ireland, Tadhg Daly and Mairead Parker Byrne of Gowran Abbey Nursing Home discuss the easing of visitor restrictions for the sector and the difficulties that residents have faced throughout the pandemic.