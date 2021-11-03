KCLR LIVE: Wednesday 3 November, 2021

Caroline O’Toole, mother of Amira, highlights the difficulties for those with disabilities locally and shares a heartbreaking plea over the lack of wheelchair accessibility for 4-year-old daughter.

Ciarán Hanley, Local Property Tax Spokesperson from Revenue tells us everything we need to know about Local Property Tax ahead of the November 7 deadline to self-evaluate the value of your property.

LPT Helpline: (01) 7383626 or visit Revenue.ie

Garda Darren Leahy joins us for our weekly Community Assist slot where we hear about crimes in Carlow and Kilkenny in recent days and how you may be able to help.

Annette Hickey, Surrogacy & Fertility Law Expert discusses the outcome of yesterday’s protest outside the Dail.

Dr Patricia Mulcahy, President IT Carlow and Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor react to the announcement that the green light has been given for the Technological University for the South East.

Jimmy Kehoe, parent and volunteer coach and Martin Conroy, Head Coach at IT Carlow discuss new Sport Ireland guidelines stating that unvaccinated children cannot play basketball. Highlighting the issue for under 12’s in particular who cannot be vaccinated.

Kim Nolan, of Tots To Teens, Shillelagh Road is looking to recruit an early years educator and talks about the current challenges faced in the childcare industry.

Cllr Willie Quinn shares an update on the boil water notice in Borris.

Listen back…