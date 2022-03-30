KCLR LIVE: Wednesday 30 March, 2022

On Wednesday’s KCLR Live:

Proposals to reform the Leaving Cert announced. We ask Eoin Houlihan, Career Guidance Expert, The Carlow Academy and Shane Hallahan, Principal Presentation Secondary School, Kilkenny what they think.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to raise money for Dominic Brennan in rebuilding his life following the fire that claimed the life of his brother Oliver Brennan on 23 March. Brian Dowling, Kilkenny Camogie Manager and nephew of Oliver Brennan, tells us about the fundraiser.

We hear the heartbreaking story of an “ordinary man” who can’t afford to keep a roof over his family’s head.

Gardaí talk to us about a number of thefts including the angel statues from St Kieran’s cemetery in this week’s Community Assist.

Dr Tadhg Crowley answers your questions and addresses the rising Covid figures putting pressure on the health system.

Travel Expert Eoghan Corry talks about airport delays, passport delays and answers your questions.

Caroline Holzbauer in Knocktopher tells us about the mysterious smell plaguing the village.

Queen of Country Margo talks to us ahead of her 70th birthday tour.

