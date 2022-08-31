KCLR LIVE: Wednesday, 31st August 2022

KCLR LIVE:

Colin Rae of Rea’s Department Store on the funding Bagenalstown has received under the government’s Streetscape Initiative.

Murty Brennan of the Twilight Community Group on their Multi-Media course coming on stream over the next few weeks. He talks about the feeling on the ground in terms of concerns about fuel poverty, soaring costs of electricity and inflation as we head into autumn.

Sergeant John Duffy joins us for this week’s Garda Community Assist.

Glanbia Ireland has changed their name to Tirlán. Tirlán stands for ‘Land of Abundance’. The announcement was made this morning at the new collaboration centre at Abbey Quarter. Edwina Grace was at the event. Matt caught up with Edwina, Lorcan Allen, Business Editor at the Business Post and Jim Bergin, CEO of Tirlán.

Kim Mackenzie-Doyle, Founder and CEO of The Big Idea has been awarded a place in the Social Entrepreneurs Ireland (SEI) Impact Awards Acceleration programme.

Dr. Noel Kavanagh of Carlow College, Lecturer in Political Philosophy on Death of Mikhail Gorbachev.

Mary Dolan, Manager at Cois Nore and Sheila Murphy Fundraising Coordinator on The Kells Kings Charity Cycle that is coming up next Saturday.

Paul Behan, General Manager of the Newpark Hotel, and two of the hotel’s “Rising Stars”, Ross Houlihan and Caitriona Murtagh, join Matt in the studio. They tell us about their videos that went viral online throughout the pandemic. The amazing experiences the staff have and the training and development at the hotel.