KCLR LIVE: Wednesday 31st March, 2021

Finance Minster Paschal Donohoe joins Eimear on KCLR Live to address how the nation is feeling after the latest announcement from the Taoiseach yesterday. The Minister answers questions on the vaccine rollout and the fact that children have outgrown their shoes and children’s footwear is not considered essential. He also addresses the controversy over teachers and Gardai being downgraded when it comes to vaccinating them as a priority.

The INTO vice president Joe McKeown follows the Minister’s interview and disagrees the move to change the status of teachers on the vaccination list. He stops short, however, of saying that teachers would be reluctant to return to classrooms after Easter, instead stating they will engage with the Department on the issues raised.

We find out about the activities at Barretstown and how everything has changed there since the pandemic. Rathvilly based mum Andrea Colfer tells us about her daughter Abbie (12) and how she’s benefited from visiting Barretstown in the past.

Garda Lisa Mullins gives us the low down on crimes in Carlow Kilkenny including thefts and burglaries in recent days.

In part two, Derek Smith from the National Male Advice Helpline addresses the difficult area of men who are emotionally abused by women.

We catch up with As I Am CEI Adam Harris on why it’s difficult for autistic people to get a job.

Local Green Minister for Heritage and Electoral Reform Malcolm Noonan finishes today’s show by telling us that his parents are delighted to have received their jabs.