KCLR Live: Wednesday 3rd February

On this morning’s KCLR Live with Eimear Ní Bhraonáin:

Dr. Tadhg Crowley of Ayrfield Medical Practice joins us to discuss the latest around Covid19, and vaccine roll out.

Jenny De Saulles of Fáilte Ireland and Colin Ahern of the Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel and President of Kilkenny Chamber of Commerce, discuss a new €55million business continuity scheme for the tourism sector.

Garda Caroline O’Malley joins us for our Garda Community Assist series,

Alan O’Reilly of Carlow Weather says snow is on the way,

Ellen Roche, Registered Dietitian and Consultant Nutritionist joins us for our Keep Well Campaign in association with Healthy Ireland and Sláintecare to discuss the importance of eating well.

John Masterson, lover of E-scooters chats about proposed new legislation for the regulation of E-scooters and E-bikes,

Mick Kenny, of the ‘Gowran On the Move’ Playground Committee, shares the good news about an all new inclusive playground for children of all ages and all abilities.