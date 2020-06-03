KCLR Live Wednesday 3rd June 2020 (Full show)

Part One

Deputy Political Editor of the Irish Times Fiach Kelly discusses a document which discusses an August general election.



Carlow Weather’s Alan O Reilly talks about the changing weather.



Dr Tadhg Crowley answers your medical questions and updates us on Covid-19.



Irish Water’s James O’ Toole talks about water bans and some local issues.



Community Assist with Garda Niamh Doran.

Part Two

Linda Nolan is Chief Executive of MyBio, which has launched antibody tests into the Irish market.

Gina Delaney and John Brophy talk to Eimear about Covid-19 and mental health as part of our Healthy Ireland campaign.

Siobhan Brennan and Frank Donnelly will feature in a special documentary tonight about carers as “Unsung Heroes”.

