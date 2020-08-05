KCLR Live: Wednesday 5th August 2020 (Full Show)

Part One:

Guy Jones, originally from Lebanon and living in Kilkenny and who is involved in the Irish Lebanese Cultural Foundation, reacts to the explosion yesterday evening in Beirut and the impact it has had on life in the city

The reopening of pubs that don’t sell food has been delayed which is a blow to many publicans in Carlow and Kilkenny and John Colgan owner of Carpe Diem in Carlow joins us to share his feelings on the subject

Covid-19 restrictions have also had an impact on the music industry and musicians Michael English and Tomás Jackman talk to Eimear about how this is affecting them

Finally, Garda Niamh Doran joins us with our regular Community Assist slot.

Part Two:

Eimear reads a letter from Christine Ryan, wife of the late Lester, who died following an accident in Gowran Co Kilkenny on the 6th June 2020

Maired Parker Byrne, manager of Gowran Abbey Nursing Home joins us to discuss changes to nursing home visits and reacts to the Interim Report on Covid-19 in Nursing Homes

We cook up Quiche Lorraine Cupcakes with Anne Neary of Ryeland House Cookery.

Eddie Kelly is the owner of the Steppes Bar, Callan and Eddie finds himself upset and in a predicament now that the reopening of the pubs has been delayed

Finally for today.. Katie Nolaney puts out an appeal for a toddler swing or baby swing in Oak Park