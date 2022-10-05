KCLR LIVE: Wednesday, 5th October 2022

KCLR Live:

On today’s show,

An urgent investigation is underway after Tirlán found issues with monthly mailing to milk suppliers. KCLR understands a ‘significant number of suppliers ‘ received information about another individual supplier in the post. Matt O’Keeffe explains.

Deputy John McGuinness TD updates us on his visit to Tougher’s yesterday afternoon.

Ciara Ross, Policy and Advocacy Officer at the Irish Refugee Council, on how to respond to the current housing crisis for people seeking protection.

Dr. Eric Derr has been named Vice President of Carlow College in St. Patrick’s. He joins us to talk about it and the responsibility that comes with it.

Frank Cody, Chairman of Newpark Residents Association, tells us about the day trip they did yesterday at Dublin Castle and the Garda Museum.

Garda Lisa Mullins joins us for Community Assist. She tells us about the recent local crimes.

Author Tom Byrne tells us about his book “Three Miles of Road”.

Frances Black, Independent Senator, singer and founder of the RISE Foundation, on how her teenage pregnancy affected her and her family. She also talks to us about her advocacies as a senator.

Michelle Neylon, CEO of Blacknight Solutions, discusses the new EU law requiring a common charger for small electronic devices, deceased Facebook accounts, and the importance of cybersecurity.