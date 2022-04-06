KCLR LIVE: Wednesday 6 April, 2022

On KCLR LIVE on Wednesday 6 April:

Fr Dan Carroll on hopes that the blessing of the graves on 24th June will go ahead this year.

Cllr. Joe Lyons discusses a series of crashes in the Callan area in recent days.

Listener Tom Roche highlights issues with the health system and the soaring cost of living for farmers.

Garda Niamh Doran joins us for this week’s Community Assist to ask for information from the public regarding recent criminal incidents in Carlow and Kilkenny.

Festival Organiser John Cleere joins Eimear in studio to let us know what is in store for music lovers in this year’s Smithwick’s Kilkenny Roots Festival 2022 taking place 29th April – 2nd May. Tickets at kilkennyroots.com

Fiona O Neill is with the Kilkenny branch of Arthritis Ireland. Raising awareness for National Arthritis week and of her son’s condition, juvenile arthritis.

We speak to Dr Colman Noctor Child and Adolescent Psychoanalytical Psychotherapist about the “Hello Carlow, How Are you?” campaign by the Carlow Mental Health Association.

KCLR’s own Johnny Barry was celebrated at the Hot Country Music Awards in the Slieve Russell Hotel last night for his contribution to Irish music. We chat with Brendan Hennessy who was there to represent him.

John Maye, Race Director of Streets of Kilkenny 5k tells us about the event and the expected road closures on the night of 14th April.

