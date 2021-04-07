KCLR Live: Wednesday 6th April, 2021

On Today’s KCLR Live with Eimear Ní Bhraonáin:

Acting Fire Chief Liam Carroll on the gorse fire believed to have been intentionally ignited on Mt. Leinster last night.

Marian Manning, Manager, St Lazerian’s House, Bagenalstown and Fr. Declan Foley, Chair, Board of Management on how the centre will close without extra funding.

Martin Shannon, Chairman of the Blackstairs Farming Group on Mt. Leinster fire.



Mother of a nursing student on how nursing and other healthcare students who refuse to be vaccinated against Covid-19 are now banned from taking up clinical placement in HSE facilities.

Garda Joe Reville, Community Assist and Inspector Claire Keneally announces the closing date for the Youth Awards.

Sile Seoige on the documentary “Deireadh Tochta” exploring the grief, hopes, fears, and frustrations of those who have gone through miscarriage and sets out to put an end to the culture of silence and stigma.

Dr. Tadhg Crowley, Ayrfield Medical Practice answers your questions.

Bernadette Moloney, Environment Officer, Kilkenny County Council with Spring Clean Information.