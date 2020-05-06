KCLR Live: Wednesday 6th May 2020 (Full Show)

Part One:

Emily Miller from Petmania Ireland talks to Eimear about the impact of Covid-19 restrictions on our pets.

Dr Tadhg Crowley answers your medical questions.

Garda Joe Reville asks listeners for help in solving crimes in our weekly Community Assist.

Donna Hayden explains why her neighbours at Assumption Place are so great.

Eimear launches a new KCLR Live heritage piece called My Local Area.

Part Two:

Christine Scarry tells us about Sing For Life.

Eddie Lanigan talks about the challenge facing driving school.

Derek O Grady talks about how he came to appreciate the services of the Good Shepherd and why KCLR Live listeners should get behind the Garden Olympics fundraiser.

Tomás Jackman discuss proposals for pubs and how they impact entertainers.

