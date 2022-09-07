KCLR LIVE: Wednesday, 7th September 2022

KCLR LIVE:

On today’s show,

Eimear is joined by a founding member of the Citizens Information Centre in Carlow Maura Dowling. She tells us the heartbreak she feels as outreaches at Tullow and Baltinglass have closed in Co Carlow and outreaches at Callan, Graiguenamanagh and Mooncoin have closed in Co Kilkenny. Volunteers are unhappy that the face-to-face service that was always offered is now discouraged.

John Kavanagh Deputy Principal, Ormonde College of Further Education ahead of the CAO offers tomorrow.

Garda Andy Neill joins us for this week’s Community Garda Assist. He tells us about an e-scooter incident that left a woman injured on Kilkenny’s High Street.

Matthew Kelly tells us about the importance of normalising the change of pronouns and helping those around us who are going through the change.

The launch of the Kilkenny Chamber Business Awards took place at Dore Optical’s new premises, yesterday. John Hurley CEO of Kilkenny Chamber and Cathal Smyth of State Street join Eimear.

Liam Carroll, Acting Fire Chief in Carlow tells us about the multiple road incidents this morning. He fills us in on the World Rescue Challenge.

President of the Agricultural Science Association Dr. George Ramsbottom tells us about the Agricultural Science Association annual conference making a welcome return to the Lyrath Hotel tomorrow (Thursday)