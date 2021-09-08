KCLR LIVE: Wednesday 8 September, 2021

On today’s show:

Lisa Campion, who received a breast cancer diagnosis alone during lockdown is chatting to us ahead of her last cancer treatment tomorrow.

Nathalie Lennon, Female Ambassador for Ireland Active and National Fitness Day, 23rd September which launches this morning. www.nationalfitnessday.ie.

Garda Lisa Mullins, Community Assist to ask for your assistance with crimes in Carlow and Kilkenny in recent days.

Lisa Rossiter, Lisa’s Celebration Cakes set up her cake business ten years ago and is now in high demand.

With tough competition for third-level places and many courses raising their points, we’re talking alternative routes and some of the other options available to students; John Kavanagh from Ormonde College of Further Education explains what is on offer across their three Kilkenny sites.

Brendan Dowling, Carlow County Council joins us as part of Waste In Focus Week. We’re learning the enormous scale of the work involved in keeping our locality clean. From litter control, the hidden dangers of roadside dumping and the unseen cost of contaminated recycling bins, Brendan explains the scope of the County Council’s work and how they are assisted by a number of community and youth groups.

Khan Kiely, Khans Books James’s Street, Kilkenny was 13 before she learned to read and she now has a particular interest in fostering early reading and providing speciality books for children with extra challenges such as autism.

Trisha Lewis, Trisha’s Transformation is talking about Digital Distortion v Reality and how many young people are download apps to alter their appearance in photos.

