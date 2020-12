Catch up on this morning’s KCLR Live, where we discussed Covid cases in St. Luke’s General Hospital and the roll out of a new vaccination programme.

Sgt. Peter McConnon is in studio for Community Assist.

We “Dial the Diaspora” in association with Yulefest Kilkenny,

Financial advice from Gerry Farrell of Castle View Financial Services

And, Enough is Enough – our 16 Day Stop Domestic Abuse Campaign continues.