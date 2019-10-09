KCLR Live: Wednesday October 9th 2019 (Part Two)

Part two of the Budget 2020 special show brought to you by Castle View Financial Services located on Patrick Street, Kilkenny. Noel Sherry, manager of The Good Shepherd Centre Kilkenny and Greta Murphy of Kilkenny County Childcare Committee kick off the second hour with their take on the budget. Olga Barry, director of Kilkenny Arts Festival gives her views on what the budget means for the arts in Kilkenny and the rest of the country. Ward Kinsella of Laharts Skoda discusses the effects of the carbon tax on car owners and affordability of electric cars currently on the market.